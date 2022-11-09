Sen. Sasse wins final vote to be next U of Florida president

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has won final approval to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process. Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice vote Wednesday. Sasse will leave the Senate — he’s two years into his second term — before taking the Florida school’s helm in February. The vote came just over a month after Sasse was revealed as the sole finalist for the job. That followed a confidential search process that drew a vote of no confidence from the Florida Faculty Senate.

