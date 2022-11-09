Qatar unveils 6,000 cabin World Cup fan village near airport
By LUJAIN JO
Associated Press
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, an offering for housing toward the lower end of what’s available for the upcoming World Cup just days away from starting. As journalists toured the cabins Wednesday, desert winds kicked up sand. A metro station, a bus stop, and a planned temporary restaurant and convenience store are at the 3.1 square-kilometer (1.1 square-mile) site that could in theory have as many as 12,000 people at it if booked at capacity.