Oregon governor’s race on knife’s edge, too early to call
By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election is hanging on a knife’s edge, with the race still too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. Because Oregon’s vote-by-mail system now allows ballots to be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m. on election day, an untold number of ballots are in the hands of the postal service. Nov. 15 is the last day for election officials to receive valid postmarked ballots by mail. Drazan’s campaign says it’s monitoring returns and expects the race will tighten.