Oregon governor’s race on knife’s edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election is hanging on a knife’s edge, with the race still too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. Because Oregon’s vote-by-mail system now allows ballots to be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m. on election day, an untold number of ballots are in the hands of the postal service. Nov. 15 is the last day for election officials to receive valid postmarked ballots by mail. Drazan’s campaign says it’s monitoring returns and expects the race will tighten.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.