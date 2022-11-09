Michigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalist

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Hillary Scholten will become the first Democrat since the mid-1970s to represent Michigan’s second-largest city of Grand Rapids in the U.S. House. Scholten defeated Republican nominee John Gibbs in Tuesday’s election. Gibbs had ousted first-term Rep. Peter Meijer in the August GOP primary after Meijer voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. In other Michigan congressional races, Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Dan Kildee held off Republican challengers in redrawn and competitive districts. In Michigan’s newly crafted 10th District, Republican John James and Democrat Carl Marlinga were separated by less than 2,000 votes.

