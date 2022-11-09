Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP

NEW YORK (AP) — It is still up in the air which political party will control the U.S. Congress, but on Wednesday a media narrative of Election Day appeared to solidify: Good night for Democrats. Bad night for Republicans. Bad night, especially, for Donald Trump. It took shape despite the very real possibility that Republicans would wind up wresting control of one or both houses of Congress from Democrats. But in the expectations game, the Republicans had underperformed. ‘Heads should roll,’ conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted. The New York Post hailed Trump’s Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a cover picture from his victory speech and the headline, ‘DeFuture.’

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.