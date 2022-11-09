Judge in Montana orders arrest of neo-Nazi website founder

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the arrest of a neo-Nazi website publisher accused of ignoring a $14 million judgment against him for orchestrating an anti-Semitic harassment campaign against a Montana woman’s family. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer website. Attorneys for Montana real estate agent Tanya Gersh have said Anglin did not pay any portion of the August 2019 judgment. Gersh says anonymous internet trolls bombarded her family with hateful and threatening messages after Anglin published their personal information, including a photo of her young son.

