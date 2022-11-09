Jane Fonda: Nonprofit’s work ‘far more important’ after Roe

ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda says the work of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies has become “far more important” in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Fonda is in Atlanta to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential with a birthday fundraiser. She told The Associated Press that one of the organization’s growing areas of focus is adolescent boys and reaching them through trusted messengers in their communities.

