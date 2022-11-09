GOP rides Latino support in Florida as Miami-Dade turns red

MIAMI (AP) — For some Democrats, losing south Florida’s Miami-Dade County was unthinkable, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday. The stunning Republican success raises questions about the Democrats’ ability to compete in future statewide elections — including the 2024 presidential race — as Republicans expand their coalition in a way that echoes well beyond Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio both won their races by close to 20 points. The GOP’s success in Florida stands in stark contrast with seeming disappointments for Republicans elsewhere across America.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

