Ethiopia peace talks extended as disarmament, aid discussed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The latest round of peace talks between Ethiopia’s government and representatives of the country’s Tigray region has been extended as military commanders work out details on disarmament of Tigray forces after two years of conflict. The talks in Kenya follow the signing of a “permanent cessation of hostilities” in the conflict that is estimated to have killed hundreds of thousands of people. The agreement calls for the disarmament of Tigray forces within weeks, but there’s concern about when other combatants who aren’t part of the deal will withdraw. They include forces from Eritrea, which neighbors the Tigray region, and Ethiopia’s Amhara region.

