Emirates earns record-breaking $1.2B half-year profit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The group owning long-haul carrier Emirates saw record-breaking half-year profits of $1.2 billion this year. That’s according to results the company announced Thursday as global travel resumes after the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. The results from the Emirates Group represent a major turnaround after posting a $1.6 billion loss in the same period last year. Emirates Group, which includes the airline, its dnata airport services firm and other companies, had revenues of $15.3 billion, compared to $6.7 billion last year at the same time. Emirates carried 20 million passengers between April and the end of September.

