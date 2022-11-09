Ellison holds narrow lead in Minnesota AG race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison holds a narrow lead over his Republican challenger Jim Schultz in Minnesota’s closely watched race for attorney general. The Associated Press had not called the race by Wednesday morning, but Ellison claimed victory. With results nearly complete, Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount. Schultz did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Schultz is a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience who has tried to blame Ellison for rising crime. Ellison burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006.

