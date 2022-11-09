Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation early Wednesday. A government official says the quake has killed at least six people while they were asleep in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. Five more were injured and there are reports of houses in multiple villages sustaining damage. Videos posted on social media showed villagers moving debris by hand. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a 5.7 magnitude with a depth of 11.2 miles and its epicenter 12 miles east of Dipayal. It was felt as far away as the the Indian capital New Delhi, some 250 miles west of the epicenter.

