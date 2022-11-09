City OKs added police oversight after Jayland Walker’s death

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Voters in Akron, Ohio, have approved creating a permanent police oversight board. This comes just months after eight Akron police officers fired dozens of rounds that killed Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, following a car and foot chase. The measure approved Tuesday goes beyond a plan for more oversight than Akron City Council authorized in September. Backers say the civilian oversight board will operate more independently from elected officials. The idea for a permanent board came about during protests over Walker’s death this past summer. A preliminary autopsy showed Walker was shot dozens of times by police on June 27.

