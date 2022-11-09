Wild retains US House seat for Democrats in Pennsylvania
By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, of Pennsylvania, is returning to Congress for a third term following her reelection win over a Republican who runs a manufacturing business. Wild’s defeat of former Lehigh County Commissioner Lisa Scheller was a rematch from Wild’s narrow victory two years ago. Wild is a former Allentown city lawyer. Redistricting had added GOP-friendly Carbon County to the map. The result is a boost to Democrats’ hopes to retain majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January.