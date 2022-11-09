Appellate judge won’t block appointment of Trump Org monitor

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appellate court judge says former President Donald Trump’s company can’t avoid an independent monitor’s oversight while it appeals a court’s decision to require an outside watchdog. Angela Mazzarelli, an associate justice on the state’s mid-level appeals court, rejected the Trump Organization’s request for a stay — a legal mechanism that would’ve halted the monitoring requirement while it pursues an appeal. Mazzarelli said a full panel of appellate judges would take up the issue at a hearing on Nov. 28. In the meantime, Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron is free to appoint a monitor and put that person to work keeping tabs on Trump’s vast real estate empire, restricting the company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.