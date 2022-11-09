Appellate judge won’t block appointment of Trump Org monitor
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appellate court judge says former President Donald Trump’s company can’t avoid an independent monitor’s oversight while it appeals a court’s decision to require an outside watchdog. Angela Mazzarelli, an associate justice on the state’s mid-level appeals court, rejected the Trump Organization’s request for a stay — a legal mechanism that would’ve halted the monitoring requirement while it pursues an appeal. Mazzarelli said a full panel of appellate judges would take up the issue at a hearing on Nov. 28. In the meantime, Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron is free to appoint a monitor and put that person to work keeping tabs on Trump’s vast real estate empire, restricting the company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure.