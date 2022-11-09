AP VoteCast: Midterm races a patchwork, not a national vote
By JOSH BOAK and HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — If Tuesday’s vote defied the durable history of presidential parties taking heavy losses in a midterm election, it also reinforced an often-forgotten fact: These campaigns are a patchwork of thousands of races, not a nationwide contest. Inflation, abortion or fears about democracy may have swayed the votes of many Americans, but they did so in myriad ways depending on the state, district or the candidates. That was clear in AP VoteCast, an in-depth survey of more than 94,000 voters nationwide. Its numbers tell a story of how demographics, cultural issues and the quality of candidates were central to the outcomes of many contests.