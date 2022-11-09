Amid midterm show of Democratic strength, warnings for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Midterm election results and survey data show that voters set aside their concerns about President Joe Biden to deny Republicans the sweeping victory that they expected. The result is an emboldened White House that nonetheless faces a difficult two years ahead. Republicans are hoping to take control of the House, where they can investigate the administration and block its legislative agenda, and Biden faces deep concerns about his stewardship of the presidency. AP VoteCast shows 58% of voters said he does not have the mental capability to serve effectively. Only 44% described him as honest, and just 34% said he’s a “strong leader.”

