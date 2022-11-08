Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men’s deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology. The four widows launched the case in 2017. It was rejected in a final ruling by The Hague District Court in March. Their husbands were among nine activists from the Ogoni tribe who were hanged in 1995 for the murder of four political rivals. Supporters say they were really targeted because of their involvement in protests against environmental damage by Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary. Lawyer Channa Samkalden confirmed the end of the case in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.