Utah Republican Blake Moore wins reelection to Congress

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Blake Moore has won reelection to a second term in Utah, where he and three other Republican Party are seeking reelection in their first races since redistricting. Utah’s three other congressional races were too early to call on Tuesday evening. Reps. Chris Stewart, John Curtis and Burgess Owens are expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The four congressmen’s efforts were boosted last year when the state’s Republican-majority Legislature redrew the state’s political maps in a way that expanded the party’s advantage. The new maps made the suburban Salt Lake City district that’s historically traded hands between the parties more Republican.

