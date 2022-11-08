US expands sanctions on Myanmar, NKorea aviation sectors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expanding sanctions against the aviation sectors of North Korea and Myanmar as it continues to punish the two countries for weapons-related violations of U.S. and United Nations regulations and human rights abuses. The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it had imposed penalties on two agents for North Korea’s state-owned airline Air Koryo and redesignated a previously sanctioned North Korean cyber agency that it said launders profits from cryptocurrency heists to further Pyongyang’s weapons programs. Treasury also announced sanctions against the Myanmar aviation firm Sky Aviator Company Limited and its owner Kyaw Min Oo for facilitating weapons purchases for the country’s military government following a February 2021 coup.

