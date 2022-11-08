Skip to Content
University returning 1,500 artifacts to Oneida Indian Nation

Colgate University is returning to the Oneida Indian Nation more than 1,500 items buried with ancestral remains. The items include pendants, pots, bells and turtle shell rattles, some dating back 400 years. The “funerary objects” were purchased in 1959 from the family of an amateur archaeologist who collected them from sites in upstate New York and have been housed at the university’s Longyear Museum of Anthropology. They were to be returned Wednesday during a formal ceremony at Colgate, which is located on the Oneida’s ancestral territory. Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter says the repatriation corrects a wrong.

