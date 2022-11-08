Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 7:37 am

Trump’s sway looms in Ohio’s closely watched US House races

KEYT

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are hoping to end the career of the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history in Tuesday’s congressional elections. Democrat Marcy Kaptur is facing a challenge from Republican first-time candidate J.R. Majewski in a reconfigured congressional district that’s considered a political toss-up. He’s been forced to defend himself since The Associated Press reported in September that he had misrepresented key elements of his military service. A pair of Republicans endorsed by the former President Donald Trump are seeking to win open House seats. And Democrats are hoping to pick off longtime Republican House member Steve Chabot.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content