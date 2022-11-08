Sarah Sanders aims to go from Trump spokeswoman to governor
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders is poised to make the leap from Donald Trump’s spokeswoman to Arkansas’ next governor. The former White House press secretary hopes to win the office her father once held and become the first woman elected Arkansas governor. Sanders, a Republican, is heavily favored against Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race. They’re trying to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office because of term limits. Sanders would become the most high profile former Trump official in office if she wins the race. Arkansas is a predominantly Republican state where Trump remains popular.