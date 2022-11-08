Russia still deciding whether to extend Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has reassured Ukrainian farmers that extending a wartime deal to facilitate Black Sea shipments of Ukrainian grain and other commodities is a priority for the U.N. The agreement, which Russia and Ukraine signed separately with the U.N. and Turkey, is set to expire on Nov. 19. A Russian diplomat on Tuesday cited Moscow’s dissatisfaction with its implementation. Speaking to farmers and reporters at a grain storage facility in Kyiv. U.S. ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she saw Ukraine “as the breadbasket of the world.” Russia’s deputy foreign minister said Tuesday that the Kremlin has not yet decided whether to extend its agreement with Turkey and the U.N.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.