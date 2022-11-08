Oregon governor’s race a nail-biter with 3rd candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election, usually a shoo-in for the Democratic candidate, has turned into a nail-biter with the Republican’s bid possibly buoyed by a third contender. Three women, all former legislators, are the top candidates to become the next governor of a state that hasn’t elected a Republican to the office in 40 years. Democrat Tina Kotek, formerly the longest serving Oregon House speaker, is being challenged by Christine Drazan, a former leader of the Republican minority in the House. The presence of Betsy Johnson, who was in the statehouse for 20 years and quit the Democratic Party to run as an unaffiliated candidate, presents a wild card.

