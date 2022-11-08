Official: Congo war planes bombing M23 rebel targets

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese fighter jets have begun bombing rebel targets in the country’s embattled east as the military steps up its fight against the M23 group. Rebel spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka accused the army of attacking heavily populated areas in Rutshuru territory on Tuesday. A civil society leader also confirmed that aerial bombardments were under way. The moves comes as Congo steps up its rhetoric against Rwanda, blaming its neighbor for supporting the rebels in their battle against the Congolese military. Rwanda has repeatedly denied those allegations. In a show of force, Congo’s military began training some 3,000 new recruits on Monday in Goma.

By JUSTIN KABUMBA and AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO Associated Press

