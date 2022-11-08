NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, seeks 2nd term

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. The Democrat is opposed by Queens commercial litigator Michael Henry, who has been endorsed by various police unions but is seen as facing long odds in a state where Republicans are outnumbered by Democrats 2-1. In her first term, James has used her office to pursue a list of powerful targets, most notably former President Donald Trump. She is suing the former president, saying he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets.

