Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen seeking second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen is a heavy favorite on Tuesday in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Long a champion of the Chesapeake Bay, Van Hollen praised passage of clean energy investments in the Inflation Reduction Act. He has strongly criticized former President Donald Trump’s administration for rolling back environmental protections.

