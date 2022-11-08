Incumbent Idaho Republican Gov. Little looks for 2nd term

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little faces a Democratic challenger who has been all but invisible and an antigovernment independent candidate who has failed to gain much traction. The first-term governor’s strategy has been to ignore them. It’s working. Little is expected to cruise to an easy reelection on Tuesday. Little has focused his attacks on President Joe Biden and made border security and inflation a priority. He touts record tax cuts and red tape reduction measures. He declined to debate Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt, who wants to decriminalize cannabis, and independent Ammon Bundy, best known for his takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016.

