In Maryland, Moore elected as state’s first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore has been elected Maryland’s first Black governor. Moore, a best-selling author in his first run for public office, defeated Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented one of the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.

