News
How to follow election night in America

<i>Andrew Harnik/AP</i><br/>Cornelius Whiting fills out his ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria
AP
By Shania Shelton, CNN

It’s Election Day in America. Voters are deciding on crucial contests across the country that will determine who controls Congress and state governments, as they cast their ballot for the US Senate, the US House of Representatives and other down ballot races, including for secretary of state and attorney general. Voters will also have the chance to weigh in on dozens of statewide ballot measures.

Here’s everything you need to know about when polls close and how to watch CNN’s special coverage.

How to follow CNN’s election coverage

CNN’s Election Night in America Special Coverage will stream live starting at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, through midnight ET on Thursday, November 10, without requiring a cable log-in via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available.

You can follow along with results on CNN.com and with our live updates. CNN’s decision desk will be monitoring results and will make projections accordingly.

Election resources

CNN has numerous election-related resources available to readers:

What times do polls close?

The last polls close at 6 p.m. ET in:

  • Indiana’s 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th Congressional Districts and Kentucky’s 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Congressional districts. Polls for the remaining House districts and all statewide races in Indiana and Kentucky close at 7 p.m. ET.

The last polls close at 7 p.m. ET in:

  • Georgia
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • South Carolina
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Note: In Florida’s 3rd through 27th Congressional Districts, the polls close at 7 p.m. All other races in Florida close at 8 p.m. ET.

The last polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET in:

  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • West Virginia

The last polls close at 8 p.m. ET in:

  • Alabama
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Tennessee
  • Note: Polls in the following House districts close at 8 p.m. ET: Kansas’ 2nd, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts; Michigan’s 2nd through 13th; Texas’ 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd and 24th through 38th. Polls for the remaining House districts and all statewide races in these states close at 9 p.m. ET.

The last polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET in:

  • Arkansas

The last polls close at 9 p.m. ET in:

  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota
  • Texas
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

The last polls close at 10 p.m. ET in:

  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • Utah
  • Note: In Idaho’s 2nd congressional district, the polls close at 10 p.m. ET. All other races in Idaho close at 11 p.m. ET.

The last polls close at 11 p.m. ET in:

  • California
  • Idaho
  • Oregon
  • Washington

The last polls close at 12 a.m. ET in:

  • Hawaii

The last polls close at 1 a.m. ET in:

  • Alaska

CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa DePalo contributed to this report.

