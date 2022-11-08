Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 2:01 am

GOP’s Zeldin looks to block Hochul’s path to history in NY

KEYT

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win an election for governor in New York. But first she has to get past Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul became the state’s first female governor last year after her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned. Now the Democrat is trying to get voters to send her to a full term. Zeldin has focused his campaign on crime as he vies to become the state’s first Republican elected to lead the state in two decades. New Yorkers haven’t elected a Republican governor since Gov. George Pataki won a third term in 2002.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content