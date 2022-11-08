GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels is a construction company co-owner who was backed by former President Donald Trump. He campaigned as a political outsider and wanted to do away with the state’s bipartisan elections commission. The race was the most expensive in state history and a key one for Democrats ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

