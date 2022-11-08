Golden vying for his Maine House seat; Pingree keeps hers

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Democrats hope to hold on to a key swing district in Maine as two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden faces a challenge from a former congressman. In Maine’s other House seat, Democrat Chellie Pingree won reelection. Golden is a moderate Democrat who touts gun rights and protection of rural jobs. He previously defeated Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race includes ranked-choice voting, and Golden is contending with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.

