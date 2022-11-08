Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Lt. Gov. Fetterman spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke while fending off attacks by Oz about his fitness to serve. In their lone debate, Fetterman turned in a rocky performance that fueled concern it damaged his chances. Oz is a smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who just moved from his longtime home in New Jersey. As of early Wednesday, The Associated Press had not called the race. In brief remarks to his election night party crowd in suburban Philadelphia, Oz thanked supporters and predicted victory.

