Ezell wins in Mississippi, keeping US House seat for GOP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mike Ezell has defeated a Democrat and a Libertarian candidate in a south Mississippi congressional race, allowing Republicans to retain control of the seat. Ezell is the sheriff of coastal Jackson County. He unseated six-term Rep. Steven Palazzo in the 4th District Republican primary in June. During the primary, Ezell criticized Palazzo for proxy voting, or not showing up in person to vote in the House but allowing another member to vote in his place. Ezell has now defeated Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson in the general election. DuPree is a former Hattiesburg mayor and was the 2011 Democratic nominee for governor.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.