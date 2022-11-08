Democrats Case, Tokuda win Hawaii’s congressional seats

HONOLULU (AP) — Democrats Ed Case and Jill Tokuda have been elected to Hawaii’s two seats in the U.S. House. Tokuda is the new congressperson for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District after defeating Republican Joe Akana. Tokuda served in the state Senate for 12 years, where she was chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee. Case will be returning to Congress for another two years after he defeated Republican former Navy SEAL Conrad Kress in the race for Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District. The Blue Dog Democrat is in his second stint in Congress. He initially served from 2002-2007 representing the 2nd Congressional District before he ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate.

