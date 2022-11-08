Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas
By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is hoping to win a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Their race Tuesday turns on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with Kelly after lifting her to victory four years ago. Schmidt sought to tie Kelly to President Joe Biden and blamed both Democrats for high inflation. He later highlighted her vetoes of proposed bans on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports and then made crime a big issue. Democrats were energized in August when voters decisively rejected a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution that Schmidt supported and Kelly opposed.