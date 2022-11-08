Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has won the race for governor of Pennsylvania. His victory over Republican Doug Mastriano secures the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line. Shapiro will also effectively manage the 2024 election in a state that is often decisive in choosing presidents. Shapiro is the state’s two-term elected attorney general. He ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania’s campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign. Mastriano ran a hard-right campaign and was a point person in former President Donald Trump’s drive to stay in power.

