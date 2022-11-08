Clock ticking for jailed Egypt activist on hunger strike

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The family of one of Egypt’s top jailed pro-democracy activists warn that the clock is ticking on his life as they plead with world leaders at the U.N. climate conference to press Egypt for his release. Alaa Abdel-Fattah went on a full hunger strike, including stopping drinking water, at the start of the conference Sunday. His sister, Sanaa Seif, who is attending the conference, says the Egyptian and British governments are responsible for his fate, since he is also a British citizen. She fears Egypt will force-feed him to keep him alive. Britain’s prime minister says he spoke to Egypt’s president on releasing Abdel-Fattah, but the family is still waiting for proof he is still alive.

By The Associated Press

