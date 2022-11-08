Car falls into creek leaving one person dead
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fatal call involving a mini van that fell off the road and into a creek near Hwy 101 near HWY 154. One older male was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Santa Barbara County Fire, rainy conditions may have been a factor.
All highways remain open.
Firefighters are using this time to warn drivers to drive safe and check tire threads.
FatalityVehicleAccident: HWY 101 SB/JSO HWY 154, Buellton. Single mini-van/off the road into the creek. Older male pronounced at the scene. Rainy conditions. HWY remains open. SBC and CHP o/s. CT 6:19am. Tip of the day: PLEASE DRIVE SAFE & CHECK YOUR TIRE TREAD. pic.twitter.com/u7pe9JelNJ— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) November 8, 2022