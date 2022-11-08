Skip to Content
Car falls into creek leaving one person dead

SBC FIRE

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fatal call involving a mini van that fell off the road and into a creek near Hwy 101 near HWY 154. One older male was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, rainy conditions may have been a factor.

All highways remain open.

Firefighters are using this time to warn drivers to drive safe and check tire threads.

