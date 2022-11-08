Biden’s next 2 years: changes afoot whatever midterms bring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidency is set for profound changes no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections finally show. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress. That’s a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Regardless of the outcome, the votes will help reshape the balance of Biden’s term after an ambitious first two years in office.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.