Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:27 am
Published 11:02 am

Will the heavy rain impact Tuesday’s election night results in Santa Maria?

USA Today

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Central Coast is predicted to see heavy rain on Tuesday midterm election day, but how will the weather impact in-person voters on election night?

Some local voters say they prefer to vote in person while others have already taken advantage of mail-in voting.

Rain began Monday morning and is said to continue until Tuesday night.

Voters who cannot go out in the rain can still vote by personally delivered ballots that must be delivered by the close of polls on November 8, 2022.

Mailed-in ballots must be postmarked on or before November 8, 2022, and received by the county elections office no later than November 15, 2022.

For more on the rainy election week, stay tuned on your News Channel 3-12.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content