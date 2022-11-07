UN sets November 18 as day to spotlight child sexual abuse

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution establishing November 18th as a day to spotlight the sexual exploitation and abuse of children. It will also highlight the need for prevention, for perpetrators to be brought to justice, and for victims to be given a voice as part of the long process of healing. The resolution was sponsored by Sierra Leone and Nigeria and co-sponsored by more than 110 countries. It was adopted by consensus and a bang of the gavel Monday by the assembly’s acting president, which was greeted with loud applause. Sierra Leone first lady Fatima Maada Bio called child sexual abuse a “heinous crime” that especially affects girls.

