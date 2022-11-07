Supplier to hire 630 near Hyundai’s EV plant in Georgia

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Officials say an auto parts maker plans to hire 630 workers at a new factory that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s first U.S. electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Monday that parts maker Joon Georgia will invest $317 million in the Bulloch County plant. Kemp called it the first of many companies expected to locate in Georgia to supply Hyundai’s $5.5 billion EV plant. Two weeks ago, Hyundai broke ground on the plant it expects to open in 2025, turning out 300,000 electric vehicles annually. Joon Georgia is a subsidiary of Ajin USA, a major parts supplier for Hyundai.

