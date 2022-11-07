Subtropical Storm Nicole threatens Bahamas, Florida coast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and threatens to bring a “prolonged period of hazardous weather” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States. The National Hurricane Center said it could even reach hurricane strength “given how warm the waters are in the vicinity of the Bahamas.” Hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press on Monday that Nicole will still be far enough offshore Tuesday to avoid impacting Florida’s Election Day voting. But he said “this is going to be a very large storm” with a potentially dangerous storm surge somewhere along Florida’s east coast.

By FRIEDA FRISARO and JULIE WALKER Associated Press

