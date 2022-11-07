Skip to Content
Officials: US aid worker shot dead in Baghdad in rare attack

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two police officials say assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, The man was shot as he drove through the capital’s central Karrada district on the east bank of the Tigris River but the reason for the killing was not immediately clear. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing. U.S. Embassy officials when contacted by The Associated Press said they had only just heard about the shooting and had no information. Two security officials confirmed a U.S. citizen who worked for an international aid organization had been killed without giving his name.

The Associated Press

