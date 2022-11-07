Skip to Content
Officers charged in train crash into patrol car with suspect

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Two police officers involved in the arrest of a woman who was seriously injured when the parked patrol car she was in was hit by a freight train in Colorado have been charged. Prosecutors also announced Monday that the woman, who was arrested after a report of an alleged road rage incident involving a gun before the September crash, was also charged with felony menacing. Prosecutors didn’t release details about what the officers are accused of doing. One officer was charged with two felonies, including attempted manslaughter. The other was charged with reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, and parking where prohibited.

The Associated Press

