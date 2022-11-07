Local businesses still see morning spike in visitors amid gloomy weather

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The weather might be a bit gloomy with the rain, but that’s not stopping visitors from enjoying Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara continues to prove to be a popular spot for tourists especially.

Local businesses say the rain is not keeping people away from doing their holiday shopping.

“We've actually had a few customers come in this morning braving the rain. And it's been nice,” said Boutique Manager of Catherine G Designs Carly Williams.

Although no one has been spotted dining in the outdoor restaurant parklets, people have been walking along state street and visiting local boutiques and eateries.

Many people are changing their purchasing habits and buying items that will keep them warm from a hot cup of Turkish coffee to fuzzy socks.

“More cozy things. Everything we look at is like, Oh, that would be warm,” said Amber Seaber, who is visiting from San Diego.

Tourists and locals alike say that the rain is a nice change of pace for them.

“This is welcoming weather for us because it's always hot in Temecula. So we love this weather,” said Temecula tourist Alicia Milan.

“Honestly, I think it's fun when it rains here,” said Catherine Gee, who owns the boutique of the same name.

“It never rains in Temecula so this is nice for us,” said another Temecula resident Maya Hinojos.

Some local businesses are attributing a spike in visitors this morning to a cruise ship that dropped off its passengers nearby.

Many tourists say that they only have a couple of days in town.

They are quite literally “soaking up” all the city has to offer rain or shine.