Libyan commander Hifter deposed in US civil lawsuit

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Libyan military commander who once lived in Virginia has been deposed in a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of orchestrating indiscriminate attacks on civilians and torturing and killing political opponents. That’s according to the Libyan American Alliance, which supports one of three lawsuits against Khalifa Hifter. The deposition took place Sunday. Plaintiffs have for years sought to question the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army about his role in fighting that has plagued Libya over the last decade. Hifter and his family own property in Virginia that could be used to satisfy any judgment against him. Hifter submitted an affidavit saying the lawsuits are being used against him by his political opponents.

